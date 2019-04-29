Bellator 220 Medical Suspensions: Rory MacDonald Receives Potential Max Term

Last weekend’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., was a brutal, bloody affair that saw several injuries such as this graphic, gruesome cut and this broken jaw.

Not surprisingly, the bouts resulted in quite the lengthy medical suspension list. According to the numbers released to MMA Fighting by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), five fighters received potential 180-day suspensions.

Chief among them was welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, who received a potential max term for a possible right later epicondyle injury. in his main event draw versus Jon Fitch. He was also suspended 60 days for a facial cut but can return to action sooner if cleared by a medical doctor.

The other fighters to receive potential max terms were women’s flyweight contender Veta Arteaga, who sustained a gruesome cut to the point her skull was exposed against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. But her potential six-month sit was actually for a knee injury. Like MacDonald, she only got 60 days for her cut.

Light heavyweight Liam McGeary received a potential max suspension for his fractured jaw suffered against Phil Davis. Finally, Adam Piccolotti could be out six months for nasal and left orbital fractures, and Jordan Williams could see the same sit for a fractured nose.

You can check out the full Bellator 220 medical suspensions below.

Full Bellator 220 Medical Suspensions:

-Rory MacDonald: Must be cleared by physician for potential right later epicondyle injury or suspended 180 days; must be cleared by physician due to facial cut on right side or suspended 60 days

-Veta Arteaga: Must be cleared by physician for potential left knee injury or suspended 180 days; suspended 60 days no contact due to laceration on forehead

-Adam Piccolotti: Must be cleared by physician for potential nasal and left orbital fractures or suspended 180 days; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

-Liam McGeary: Must be cleared by physician for fractured jaw or suspended 180 days; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

-Jordan Williams: Must be cleared by physician and x-ray for potential fractured nose or suspended 180 days

-Jon Fitch: Must be cleared by physician for scalp laceration or suspended 60 days

-Bruno Casillas: Suspended 60 days due to lacerations on lower lip; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

-Diego Herzog: Suspended 60 days due to lacerations over left eyelid and nose

-Nathan Stolen: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

-Travis Crain: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

-Justin Tenedora: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

-Peter Ishiguro: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

-Justin Roswell: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

-Tom Ponce de Leon: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout

-Jamario Mulder: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout

-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Benson Henderson: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Phil Davis: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Gaston Bolanos: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Aviv Gozali: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Brandon Faumui: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Chris Avila: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Matt Perez: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Cass Bell: 7-day suspension for mandatory res

-Chuck Campbell: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Hyder Amil: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Paradise Vaovasa: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Josh San Diego: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Brandon Laroco: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Abraham Vaesau: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Chris Inocencio: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Boris Novachkov: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Ignacio Ortiz: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Roger Severson: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Jon Adams: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest

-Erick Gunha: 7-day suspension for mandatory rest