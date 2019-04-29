Photo: Liam McGeary Shows Off X-Ray Of His Broken Jaw

Liam McGeary shows off a photo of an x-ray that reveals he suffered a broken jaw during his latest fight.

McGeary lost to Phil Davis by third-round TKO in a light heavyweight contest on the main card of the Bellator 220 event. This contest went down on Saturday night at SAP Center in San Jose, California that aired on DAZN.

McGeary took to his official Instagram account following the fight to talk about how he tried to fight through the pain of having a broken jaw in the fight before tapping out due to strikes. He wrote the following:

“Ugh… the jaw cracked in the second round and the tooth went in the 3rd. Soon as that arm came round and touched my jaw that was enough for me guys!! That hurt like a mutha fucka and you know I can take some shit too!!! Fuck it man, I was too worried about the takedowns in the first i was hesitant.

Shit you took me down in the 3rd and I got right back the fuck up! I’ve stepped my game up man, wrestlers dont bother me anymore…. just the bloody dentist hahah

Congrats @philmrw good shit mate, enjoyed throwing down with you man. I’ll see yo uin the bar for a beer when I get done here.”