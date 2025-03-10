Big News in Belfast: Paul Hughes Set to Electrify The SSE Arena on May 10

ByTimothy Wheaton
In a highly anticipated event, “Big News” Paul Hughes will headline PFL Europe Belfast on May 10 at The SSE Arena. This marks a significant homecoming bout for Hughes, who recently challenged for a title in January. The event is part of PFL Europe’s 2025 tour, which will visit four cities across the continent, featuring top athletes competing for the PFL Europe Championship.

Paul Hughes Returns to Belfast for PFL Europe Showdown

At just 27 years old, Paul Hughes has achieved remarkable success. He was a former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion before moving to Lightweight. Notably, he defeated former Featherweight Champion AJ McKee in October 2024 and had a closely contested fight against current Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Hughes expressed his excitement about fulfilling a lifelong dream to main event at The SSE Arena, which is close to his gym. He promises fans a spectacular performance, stating, “All my career I’ve said I will main event The SSE Arena, and we’ve made my dream into a reality. Belfast, I’m coming to put on a show for my people, and I will show you how much your support means to me. It’s time to get to work.” 

Belfast will host the first PFL Europe tournament fights of 2025, where top European athletes will compete in a bracket. The winner will earn the PFL Europe Championship and a $100,000 cash prize by winning three bouts throughout the year.

PFL CEO Pete Murray highlighted the significance of hosting the event in Belfast, citing the strong fan support for Paul Hughes. He said, “Belfast, the PFL is coming to The SSE Arena with some Big News. For our first PFL Europe event of 2025, we knew we had to reward the Fighting Irish fandom with a Paul Hughes homecoming.”

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

