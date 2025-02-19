Belal Muhammad headlines UFC 315 in title fight with Jack Della Maddalena in Canada

Undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad is set for his return to action in his first slated title defense on May 10. — booking a surprise clash with surging Aussie contender, Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC 315 pay-per-view card in Montreal, Canada from the Bell Center.

Muhammad, the incumbent welterweight champion, won divisional gold at UFC 304 last summer in Manchester, toppling two-fight rival, Leon Edwards in a one-sided unanimous decision on enemy territory in the UK.

As for Della Maddalena, the Perth native currently holds the number four rank in the division, and was initially scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night London next month in a showdown with the above-mentioned, Edwards, however, has been pulled from the event.

Belal Muhammad set to headline UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena

And as per confirmation from UFC CEO, Dana White tonight, Belal Muhammad is now set to fight Jack Della Maddalena in an undisputed welterweight title clash atop UFC 315 in ‘The Great White North’.

Most recently forced out of an end-of-year return against the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov in a bid to defend his title for the first time, a bone infection ruled Muhammad from a return at UFC 310 in December, with Rakhmonov going on to retain his unbeaten record with a decision win over Irish striker, Ian Garry.

Himself sidelined through injury since March of last year in a return in Miami, Della Maddalena would record his seventh consecutive Octagon-proper win with a knockout over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns at UFC 299.