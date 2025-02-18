Report – Alexa Grasso books return fight against Natalie Silva at UFC 315 in Montreal

Former undisputed flyweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Alexa Grasso is set for her return to the Octagon at UFC 315 in Montreal, taking on Brazilian challenger, Natalie Silva in a high-stakes place. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec on May 10.

Grasso, a former undisputed flyweight champion, is set to make her first appearance since co-headlining Noche UFC last September, where she suffered a comprehensive unanimous decision loss to rival, Valentina Shevchenko in the pair’s trilogy clash at the Las Vegas Sphere.

As for Silva, the number five ranked flyweight contender is in the midst of an impressive five-fight unbeaten run since her Octagon landing, most recently landing a unanimous decision win over compatriot and former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade.

News of Alexa Grasso’s return at UFC 315 against Natalie Silva in May was first reported by Canadian outlet, Sportsnet on social media tonight.

“Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will take on Natalia Silva at #UFC315 in Montreal,” Sportsnet posted.

Retaining the number one rank at the flyweight limit since her trilogy loss to Shevchenko, Mexican fan-favorite star, Grasso had turned in a shocking upset win over the current pound-for-pound number one back in 2023, finishing the latter with a spectacular face crank submission win at UFC 285.

And rematching atop a UFC Fight Night card at the T-Mobile Arena later that annum, Grasso was forced the distance over the course of five rounds by Shevchenko, fighting to an eventual split decision draw.

During her Octagon tenure, Grasso has also recorded other notable wins over the likes of Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood, and Viviane Araujo.

For Silva, the renowned finisher landed in the UFC back in 2022 from Brazilian promotion, Jungle Fight and has since shot through the ranks at the 125lbs limit.

To go with her victory over Andrade, Silva has also bested common-foe, Araujo, as well as Andrea Lee, and Victoria Leonardo to name a few.