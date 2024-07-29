Belal Muhammad on Sean Strickland “He’s a fake guy. Acts crazy for the internet for the clout”

Belal Muhammad had some choice words for Sean Strickland this past weekend. During the UFC 304 fight festivities, in which ‘Remember the Name’ was able to capture the welterweight title, Muhammad answered a few questions against the former middleweight champion Strickland.

Belal Muhammad on Sean Strickland

The US-born Belal Muhammad is currently on an 11-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC’s welterweight division. Live from Manchester, England, in the main event of UFC 304, the 36-year-old athlete was able to earn the welterweight title when he defeated Leon Edwards by a dominant unanimous decision.

The California-born Strickland picked up the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in 2023, and would later lose this crown to Dricus du Plessis. Most recently, the 33-year-old athlete is coming off of a forgettable match against Paulo Costa. While he is a professional fighter, he is best known for trying to be an outspoken personality and being friends with social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

Ahead of UFC 304, Strickland said, “Belal looks like why I have to take my shoes off in airports…”

“He’s [Strickland] not really worth my time,” Belal Muhammad said, “Unless he wants to fight in the cage, which we’ve offered multiple times. So many people look at him and they think he’s just a crazy guy. He’s a fake guy. Acts crazy for the internet, for the clout, but he goes back home and sits there and Saturday night cartoons.”

Remember the Name’ added that he would be willing to face him if Sean Strickland were to win the middleweight title and that he would “Slap him around the cage for free.