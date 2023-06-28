Sean Strickland made the most of his time in front of members of the media ahead of his UFC Vegas 76 headliner on Saturday night.

Strickland is scheduled for a main event clash with relative newcomer Abus Magomedov inside The APEX this weekend. Ahead of their main event matchup, ‘Tarzan’ made his presence known at the UFC Vegas 76 media event, delivering another one of his unique observations that typically feel semi-satirical while being borderline vile.

“We need to go back to taking women out of the workforce. Maybe that’s where we f*cked up, guys,” Strickland said. “We let women vote. No offense. I want to tell you guys something. Think of America prior to women voting. They tried to ban alcohol. I don’t even drink, but I’m not trying to ban alcohol. What you did, man, you let these women come into the workforce. Now we make less money. You got kids raising themselves on f*cking TikTok.

“We need to go back to 1942. Maybe 1958 after we f*cked up the Germans,” he continued. “We need to put women back in the kitchen. Only one man needs to be working. I think as a collective man group, we need to elect somebody who is gonna put women back in the kitchen, put one man working, raise the wages, and build the f*cking wall.”

Sean Strickland at his pre-fight press conference pic.twitter.com/T7jAIOYmKf — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 28, 2023

Sean Strickland’s latest rant is just another example of what makes him such a memorable personality in the world of mixed martial arts. Whether or not that’s a good thing depends on who you’re speaking to.

Tarzan’ 2-2 in his last four bouts, securing wins over Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov while coming up short against Jared Cannonier and former middleweight world champion Alex Pereira. Overall, Sean Strickland is 13-5 inside the Octagon and currently sits in the No. 7 in the divisional rankings. On Saturday night, he will square off with an unranked fighter making his second appearance for the promotion.