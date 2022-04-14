Ahead of his UFC Vegas 51 rematch against the surging, Vicente Luque this weekend at the UFC Apex facility – Belal Muhammad maintains that he is still chasing a pairing with former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington – labelling the Clovis native a “piece of trash”.

Belal Muhammad, undefeated in his last seven, earned the #6 rank in the official welterweight pile back in December – turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win against two-time title chaser, Stephen Thompson over the course of three rounds.

As a result, Muhammad earned his premier main event slot under the promotion’s banner – drawing Sanford MMA trainee, Luque – attempting to avenge his first round knockout loss to the New Jersey-born contender back in November 2016 at UFC 205.

Likely to leapfrog Luque into the promotion’s top-5 at welterweight, Muhammad remains fixed on earning an eventual matchup with Covington – pointing how his disdain for the outspoken contender’s persona and controversial bravado.

“It just shows that he’s (Colby Covington) literally a piece of trash,” Belal Muhammad told MMA Fighting when talking about Masvidal’s recent personal barbs aimed at both Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. “He is a low life. To bring up a wife and kids – you don’t talk about somebody’s wife and kids. You don’t attack them. But then you’re going to keep doing to copy (Conor) McGregor. Why? ‘Cause you’re not original. You’re a loser.”

“That’s one of those things like Dustin (Poirier) says, I’m not going to fight him in the cage, I’ll fight him in the street or I’ll fight him in the gym if I see him. Because when you’re talking about family or you’re talking about a wife and kids, it’s no longer professional. Those are fighting words.”

“It’s no more you’re trying to sell a fight,” Belal Muhammad continued. “You’re talking about my family. I’m going to hurt you. Colby definitely deserves to be hurt. Big coward calling out a 155-pounder, a smaller guy. Call guys that are at the top of the division.”

Belal Muhammad insists he would fight Colby Covington if offered bout following UFC Vegas 51

Muhammad further claimed that if the UFC approached him keen on making a fight between himself and Covington should he defeat Luque – he would have no hesitation in accepting a bout agreement.

“Go against me,” Belal Muhammad said. “If the UFC offers me that next after I get this win, I’m going to take it right away just because my style matches up perfectly with his. Just to be able to slap that kid would be the best thing ever. If it’s the build up and he wants to talk, I’ll make him look dumb, because his trash talk is so dumb and it’s pre-written. If it’s live, we’re going back-and-forth, I’m going to make him look really stupid when he’s trying to use his little over the edge thing. I don’t take anything personally. I’m just going to come back at you harder.”

In his most recent outing, former interim titleholder, Covington defeated the above-mentioned arch-rival, Masvidal with a unanimous decision victory in the main event of UFC 272 back in March.

