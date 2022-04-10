UFC color commentator and analyst, Laura Sanko has reacted to a now-infamous interview with former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington last month following UFC 272 – claiming that she could not hold in laughter amid a rather off-brand joke aimed at rival, Dustin Poirier.

Sanko, a renowned roving reporter, color commentator and former professional fighter, interviewed Covington backstage following UFC 272 last month at the T-Mobile Arena – where the latter managed to land a one-sided, unanimous decision win over rival, Jorge Masvidal.

Following the headlining grudge match, Colby Covington pointed his next barbs in the direction of former interim lightweight titleholder and former training partner, Poirier – with a rather personal, off-color barb involving him, his wife, Jolie Poirier, and former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

“He’s (Dustin Poirier) got all these stipulations, I only got one stipulation, let the whole world watch,” Colby Covington said. “It doesn’t have to be in an Octagon we can go to a park we can do it. Let the whole world watch it and them enjoy themselves, kind of like what Dustin does when Conor (McGregor) is in bed with his (Poirier’s) wife (Jolie Poirier).”

Dustin Poirier has insisted he would never fight Colby Covington under the UFC banner

Speaking with Submission Radio following last night’s massive UFC 273 event, Sanko shared her thoughts on her now-viral exchange with Covington, claiming that she just could not prevent laughing at the questionable comments from the outlandish former gold holder.

“I feel like I need to address this, cause, honestly I watched that and I was like, oh my God, Dustin Poirier and his wife are gonna be so mad at me,” Laura Sanko said. “Because it wasn’t – I wasn’t laughing at what he (Colby Covington) said, I wasn’t in agreement. It’s really hard for me, I know him (Covington) outside – I don’t know him that well, but I know him off-camera. He says stuff like that, that’s just so asinine.

“And it’s just right in my face, I’m like, ‘Okay, okay’,” Laura Sanko continued. “Then he does the eyebrows and I say, ‘You looked pretty good’, and he says, ‘yeah, yeah.’ I couldn’t keep it together but what was funny was, that after the camera shut off – he just looked at me and said, ‘I got you.”

While Covington has yet to book his next outing off the back of his bad-blooded decision win over Masvidal, the MMA Masters trainee has been linked with a title-eliminator against UFC 273 big-winner, Khamzat Chimaev – who improved his undefeated record to 11-0 last night in Jacksonville, Florida with a hard-fought judging win over Gilbert Burns.

