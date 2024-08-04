Belal Muhammad blasts Colby Covington: ‘He’s a joke — I beg you, let me see you in public’

Reacting to recent comments from former interim champion, Colby Covington off the back of his undisputed championship win, the newly-minted, Belal Muhammad has claimed it would be ‘on sight’ with the outspoken veteran if they meet soon.

Muhammad, the current undisputed welterweight champion, ended the run of two-time opponent, Leon Edwards last weekend in the main event of UFC 304, defeating the Birmingham native with a one-sided unanimous decision victory in Manchester.

Himself sidelined since he unsuccessfully challenged Edwards for gold in December of last year, Covington suffered his own shutout decision loss – with his most recent win coming the year prior in a grudge fight judging win against former training partner, Jorge Masvidal.

Welcoming the chance to take on former champion and still number one contender, Kamaru Usman – or the unbeaten finishing star, Shavkat Rakhmonov next in his first defense of the welterweight crown, Muhammad has hit out at Clovis native, Covington in brutal fashion.

“He’s (Colby Covington) a joke, right?” Belal Muhammad told MMA Junkie. Like, literally everything he says is a joke. What is he, 0-3 in title fights? All I needed was one time to do it. You’ll never touch the gold. You’ll never be who I am. Just keep talking, bro. You said keep that same energy when I see you. Please, I beg you let me see you. I beg you, let me see you in public.”

“Unless he actually fights any of these other guys, he’s not gonna get another shot,” Belal Muhammad explained. “But I hope he goes on a good run, beat some of these contenders and figures out a way to fight me in the cage. But all you’ve got to do is find me at a steakhouse and you’ll keep that same energy.”

Who would win in a future fight: Belal Muhammad or Colby Covington?

