Belal Muhammad blasts Colby Covington: ‘He’s a joke — I beg you, let me see you in public’

Reacting to recent comments from former interim champion, Colby Covington off the back of his undisputed championship win, the newly-minted, Belal Muhammad has claimed it would be ‘on sight’ with the outspoken veteran if they meet soon.

Muhammad, the current undisputed welterweight champion, ended the run of two-time opponent, Leon Edwards last weekend in the main event of UFC 304, defeating the Birmingham native with a one-sided unanimous decision victory in Manchester.

Himself sidelined since he unsuccessfully challenged Edwards for gold in December of last year, Covington suffered his own shutout decision loss – with his most recent win coming the year prior in a grudge fight judging win against former training partner, Jorge Masvidal.

Belal Muhammad reacts to Colby Covington steroid accuses

Welcoming the chance to take on former champion and still number one contender, Kamaru Usman – or the unbeaten finishing star, Shavkat Rakhmonov next in his first defense of the welterweight crown, Muhammad has hit out at Clovis native, Covington in brutal fashion.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“He’s (Colby Covington) a joke, right?” Belal Muhammad told MMA Junkie. Like, literally everything he says is a joke. What is he, 0-3 in title fights? All I needed was one time to do it. You’ll never touch the gold. You’ll never be who I am. Just keep talking, bro. You said keep that same energy when I see you. Please, I beg you let me see you. I beg you, let me see you in public.”

“Unless he actually fights any of these other guys, he’s not gonna get another shot,” Belal Muhammad explained. “But I hope he goes on a good run, beat some of these contenders and figures out a way to fight me in the cage. But all you’ve got to do is find me at a steakhouse and you’ll keep that same energy.”

Who would win in a future fight: Belal Muhammad or Colby Covington?