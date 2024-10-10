Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol – Updated Match Odds

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are set to face off in a highly anticipated light heavyweight boxing match on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This fight is generating significant buzz in the boxing world as it pits two undefeated champions against each other for the undisputed light heavyweight title.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol – Most Recent Odds

The betting odds for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight have remained quite close, reflecting the highly competitive nature of this matchup. Check out boxing match odds right here. Currently, Bivol is considered a slight favorite, with odds of around -150 (2/3 or 1.67 in decimal odds), while Beterbiev is the underdog at about +120 (6/5 or 2.20 in decimal odds).

This means that a $150 bet on Dmitry Bivol would potentially yield a $100 profit, while a $100 bet on Beterbiev could return $120 if successful.

Interestingly, there has been some movement in the odds since they were first released. When the fight was initially announced, Bivol opened as a slightly bigger favorite at around -140 (5/7 or 1.71 in decimal odds). However, as the fight date has drawn closer, the odds have tightened, with Beterbiev’s odds shortening from an opening price of +110 (11/10 or 2.10 in decimal odds). Overall, the betting market views this as a near 50-50 fight, with Bivol holding a slight edge in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Beterbiev, who holds the WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles, is known for his incredible punching power. At 39 years old, he boasts a perfect professional record of 20 wins, all by knockout. His aggressive, pressure-fighting style has made him one of the most feared fighters in the division.

Dmitry Bivol, on the other hand, is the WBA light heavyweight champion and is noted for his technical boxing intelligence. At 33 years old, he has a record of 23 wins with no losses. Bivol’s most notable victory came against Canelo Alvarez in 2022, where he showcased his ability to outbox one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

The clash between these two champions is particularly interesting due to their contrasting styles. Beterbiev’s raw power and relentless pressure will be pitted against Bivol’s technical skill and defensive abilities. Many see this as a classic boxer vs. puncher matchup. Bivol will look to use his footwork to keep Beterbiev at a distance, while Beterbiev will look to get in close to attack.

The stakes for this fight are incredibly high. Not only will the winner become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, but they will also solidify their place among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. This is the first time in 25 years that all four major light heavyweight titles will be unified, adding historical significance to the bout.

The undercard for this event is also stacked with talent, featuring fights such as Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta and a rematch between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke for the British heavyweight title.