Fans Rip Ali Abdelaziz Over Bold Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Ilia Topuria Take: “Ilia would fu**ing kill that fraud”

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has faced backlash after making a bold claim. Abdelaziz believes PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov could stop former UFC two-division titleholder Ilia Topuria within four rounds if they even lock horns.

Usman most recently knocked out the previously undefeated Archie Colgan in Round 1 at PFL New York to successfully defend his 155-pound strap and extend his undefeated record to 22-0. This was the Russian fighter’s final bout under his PFL contract, and he’s now rumored to be making a move to the UFC.

Dana White had the biggest smile on his face when asked about signing Usman Nurmagomedov 😭



"Sure." pic.twitter.com/5hTcA4lvf8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 1, 2026

Nurmagomedov is expected to debut against a ranked opponent in the UFC, and his manager’s recent comments indicate they have their crosshairs on Ilia Topuria, who was most recently dismantled and dethroned by Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. The Georgian-Spaniard is currently on the sidelines recovering from two fractured orbital bones and a broken nose. Following recovery and medical clearance, Topuria wants to enter the octagon in late 2026.

Recently, Abdelaziz posted on X, claiming:

“I told everyone before that Justin Gaethje would beat Ilia Topuria. And I’m telling you today: Usman Nurmagomedov will stop Ilia Topuria within four rounds. @Usmannmgdv”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz’s comments below:

I told everyone before that Justin Gaethje would beat Ilia Topuria. And I’m telling you today: Usman Nurmagomedov will stop Ilia Topuria within four rounds. @Usmannmgdv — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 2, 2026

Fans torched the MMA manager. A user commented:

“You said Ankalaev would knock out Alex, and it didn’t happen 😭”

Other netizens with similar sentiments added:

“Couldn’t stop Paul Hughes in 10 rounds and lost the first fight lmfaooo.”

“Quit the glazing when he’s fighting in the minor league. 😂 yall are wild for this take”

“Dude Ilia would fu**ing kill that fraud 😭”

“Ali you trippin’ or something?”

Ilia will knock this sh*t out in Round 2 ko for sure he is double champ, last fight Justin poked his eye Ilia could easy stop the fight like Tom Aspinall did last year @AliAbdelaziz00 but he given us a Dog fight bz it was special White House event so chill guys Ilia will f*ck hias.

Javier Mendez believes Usman Nurmagomedov won’t fight Ilia topuria anytime soon

If Usman Nurmagomedov makes the jump from the PFL to the UFC, his coach, Javier Mendez, wants to see him face either Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan, or Max Holloway.

[Images via UFC and PFL]

According to Mendez, Usman is unlikely to face a star like Ilia Topuria in his UFC debut.

Check out Javier Mendez’s comments about Usman Nurmagomedov below: