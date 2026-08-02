Former Crawford Challenger “Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy Signs With BKB

Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy is heading to bare-knuckle boxing after signing a multi-fight agreement with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing. The Philadelphia fighter, a former WBO world-title challenger, will make his debut in BKB‘s triangular fighting enclosure, though no opponent or event date has been announced.

Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy Signs with BKB

Lundy, 42, brings a long professional boxing career into the promotion. BKB lists his record at 32-14-1 with 14 knockouts, built across nearly two decades in the lightweight and super-lightweight divisions. He stands 5-foot-7 and spent much of his career taking fights away from home against established opponents.

His biggest title opportunity came in February 2016, when he challenged Terence Crawford for the WBO super-lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden’s Theater. Crawford stopped Lundy in the fifth round, but Lundy returned later that year to win the vacant UBF lightweight title. His résumé also includes the WBO NABO lightweight, NABF lightweight, WBC Silver lightweight and WBC Silver super-lightweight belts.

Before turning professional, Lundy compiled a reported 65-5 amateur record. That run included a Pennsylvania Golden Gloves title, Outstanding Boxer recognition at a USA Boxing Middle Atlantic Association tournament, regional titles and a National Golden Gloves silver medal.

Lundy’s career has included bouts with Crawford, Viktor Postol, Thomas Dulorme, Mauricio Herrera, Ray Beltran, John Molina Jr., Richar Abril and David Diaz. His willingness to face high-level opposition gave him a reputation as one of boxing’s more active travelling veterans, and it is the element BKB is selling ahead of his move.

The switch also comes after Lundy announced his retirement in June 2023. He was stopped by Kurt Scoby in the second round of their New York super-lightweight bout and told the crowd afterward that he had spent 17 years in boxing without avoiding opponents. He later returned to competition, with his listed boxing record reaching 32-14-1 by the time of the BKB announcement.

“I’ve spent my entire career proving I’m willing to fight anybody, anywhere,” Lundy said. “That’s exactly what BKB is about. No excuses, no hiding, just fighting.” He added that he believes the Trigon format suits fighters prepared to engage at close range.

BKB CEO David Tetreault said Lundy’s experience, durability and approach to matchmaking made him a fit for the roster. Founder Mike Vazquez pointed to Lundy’s mentality and long record of accepting difficult assignments as the appeal of the signing.

Lundy joins a growing group of former boxers entering BKB, including Victor Ortiz, Alfredo Angulo, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., Lee Selby, Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado Vargas. For now, the question is simple: who gets “Hammerin’ Hank” first? BKB says Lundy’s debut opponent and event details will be revealed in the coming weeks.