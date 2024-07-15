Arman Tsarukyan plans to train with Khamzat Chimaev for Islam Makhachev title fight: ‘His build is similar’

Surging lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan has revealed he plans to work with unbeaten middleweight challenger, Khamzat Chimaev as he prepares for an expected title rematch with Islam Makhachev later this year in October.

Tsarukyan, who currently holds the number one rank at 155lbs, has been sidelined since he earned the top spot in the division back in April, taking home a close split decision win over former champion, Charles Oliveira in the pair’s championship eliminator at UFC 300.

And expecting to take on current pound-for-pound kingpin, Makhachev in a title rematch at UFC 308 in a return to Abu Dhabi, UAE – Tsarukyan faces a race against time to make the event after he was hit with a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his part in a pre-fight brawl with a fan before his above-mentioned fight with Oliveira.

Arman Tsarukyan plans to train with Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 308

However, still hoping to face the Russian star in a title rematch, Armenian contender, Tsarukyan confirmed he would like the chance to train alongside the above-mentioned, Chimaev for his fight for gold, with the Chechen contender also targeting a return to the Octagon that same card at the Ethad Arena.

“Of course, why not?” Arman Tsarukyan told Sport24 when asked about the chance to train with Khamzat Chimaev. “Khamzat fights well and will test his strength. To be honest, he is there, and if there’s an opportunity to train with him, it would be good. SInce he is tall and can work in a left-handed stance, I will ask him to train with me. In general, his build is similar to Islam’s (Makhachev).”