ByCraig Pekios
Arman Tsarukyan Scoffs at Justin Gaethje's Title Fight Demands: 'You Have to Go Through Me'

If Justin Gaethje wants a title shot, he’ll have to go through Arman Tsarukyan.

With a big win over short-notice replacement opponent Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, Gaethje believes he should be the next man up for a shot at reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

I won 3 out of my last 4, only losing in an exhibition fight,” Gaethje wrote on X. “I have to fight for the belt. @danawhite I am ready.

Gaethje’s only loss in the last two years came against Max Holloway in a BMF title clash at UFC 300. Before that, he’d won back-to-back bouts against Fiziev and Dustin Poirier. Adding a second career win over Fiziev on Saturday, ‘The Highlight’ may have a compelling argument, but Tsarukyan simply isn’t buying it.

“You barely got past #11 on short notice, and before that, you got sent to the shadow realm,” Tsarukyan wrote in response. “If you really want to be the #1 contender and fight for the belt, you have to go through me first,” Tsarukyan replied to Gaethje.

Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje likely to be passed up for ilia topuria

Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Makhachev at UFC 311 before withdrawing mere hours before the fight feigning a back injury. As a result, Renato Moicano was promoted to the evening’s main event, taking Tsarukyan’s spot.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan will have to go back to the drawing board and pick up another big win before the UFC brass is ready to give him another title opportunity.

Of course, both Gaethje and Tsarukyan will likely be passed up in favor of former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria who vacated his title earlier this year to move up and conquer another division.

