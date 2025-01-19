Dana White rules out title fight for Arman Tsarukyan next after UFC 311 mishap: ‘Back to the drawing board’

Promotional boss, Dana White has confirmed Arman Tsarukyan will not feature in an immediate title rebooking with Islam Makhachev after his withdrawal from UFC 311 over the course of the weekend, claiming the Armenian will likely have to first go “back to the drawing board.

Remaining number one in the official lightweight rankings, would-be title challenger and event headliner, Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw from his UFC 311 rematch with Russian foe, Makhachev — citing a back injury suffered during the final hours of his weight cut early Friday morning.

And replaced by streaking Brazilian contender, Renato Moicano no just a day’s notice, Tsarukyan’s fill-in was stopped with relative ease by common-foe, Islam Makhachev — who submitted the Brazilian with a quickfire D’Arce choke inside the opening round.

Dana White rules out title rematch for Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 311 exit

Quizzed during his post-fight press conference regarding the chances of an immediate title rematch with Makhachev next, White confirmed that number one contender, Tsarukyan would not be facing off with the pound-for-pound number one next.

“[It’s] back to the drawing board,” Dana White told when asked if Arman Tsarukyan would fight for the title next or in a different bout after his UFC 311 withdrawal. “…He’s not getting the title shot — so that means he’s gonna have to fight his way back to the title.”

Following his win over Moicano, Russian standout, Makhachev’s name is already hot on the lips of former foe, Charles Oliveira — who insisted he was next for his own rematch, while the unbeaten featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria claimed he would knock him out if they shared the Octagon next.