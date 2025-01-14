Arman Tsarukyan confirms plans to only target ‘Money fights’ if he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

ByRoss Markey
Just days out from his premiere flagship headliner at UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan has boldly claimed if he beats former-foe, Islam Makhachev — he will only entertain “business” and money fights that bring him the biggest and most lucrative paydays in the sport.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight challenger, will headline the promotion’s planned return to Inglewood in a re-run against current champion, Makhachev — attempting to avenge a five-year-old loss to the Russian standout.

Most recently featuring on the main card of UFC 300 last April, Armenian star, Tsarukyan turned in a controversial split decision win over former champion and common-foe, Charles Oliveira in the pair’s officially billed title eliminator in Las Vegas.

Arman Tsarukyan plans money fights only after UFC 311 return

And making his intentions clear to compete in big-money and lucrative outings if he manages to snatch the belt from current pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev this weekend at UFC 311, Tsarukyan claims he will more than likely be done with the democratic side of matchmaking.

“My goal is to get the belt and then from there, I’m just gonna think about business because what I wanted, to be a world champion right now,” Arman Tsarukyan said on a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound Podcast. “I just focus on Islam and when I win the title (I’m done with) the sport, I’m gonna start just business (fights) and I’m gonna pick (fights) against who the UFC pays me more, I’m gonna fight.”

“It’s gonna be business things, not just the sport,” Arman Tsarukyan explained. “Right now it’s legacy to be a champion after that, then business, after this fight when I’m champion I’m just gonna think about money.”

