Arman Tsarukyan plans April return after UFC 311 exit, targets five round rematch with Charles Oliveira

ByRoss Markey
Off the back of his withdrawal from UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan has revealed he is targeting a return to the Octagon as soon as April — if not by the end of March, claiming a five round rematch with ex-champion, Charles Oliveira makes the most sense for him next.

Tsarukyan, who retains the number one rank at the lightweight limit, was forced out of his premiere title fight under the umbrella of the promotion over the course of the weekend, ahead of a rematch with Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311.

Suffering an unspecified back injury in the early hours of Friday morning whilst attempting to cut weight for his re-run with pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev, Armenian star, Arman Tsarukyan was pulled from the card with Brazilian favorite, Renato Moicano replacing him on just one day’s notice.

And successfully defending his lightweight crown for the fourth time, Makhachev made short work of surging Brasilia star, Moicano, submitting him with a first round D’Arce choke in their impromptu UFC 311 headliner.

Arman Tsarukyan targets Charles Oliveira rematch as soon as April

Ruled out of an immediate rebooking with Makhachev next by UFC boss, Dana White, Tsarukyan identified a pairing with Oliveira in a rematch of their UFC 300 clash last April next — as well as a showdown with Michael Chandler, as he targets a return in potentially just two months’ time.

“If not Islam (Makhachev), it’s a five-round fight with Charles Oliveira,” Arman Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani for Uncronwed. I’d just go Michael Chandler. He’s a tough fighter, but for me, it’s good to fight him because he has a good name and just make a little bit of money and build my name, get some more experience from the fights. I’m down for him too if Charles doesn’t want to fight.”

