Arman Tsarukyan denies suffering back injury during video shoot with Nina Drama: ‘I was good’

Arman Tsarukyan, has put to bed rumors that he suffered a back injury during his viral warm-up routine ahead of filming a behind-the-scenes feature with content creator, Nina Drama — which forced him out of a UFC 311 headliner over the weekend.

Slated to headline UFC 311 over the weekend, surging Armenian contender, Tsarukyan was forced out of a title rematch with pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev just a day before his rematch clash with the undisputed lightweight kingpin.

Dealing with back pain in the early hours of Friday morning, Tsarukyan withdrew from his pairing with the Russian — with surging lightweight challenger, Renato Moicano replacing him on just a day’s notice.

And successfully defending his lightweight championship, Makhachev made lightwork of Brasilia contender, Moicano, submitting the number ten ranked challenger with a dominant D’Arce choke before the four minute mark of the opening frame.

Denied a chance to compete for gold for the first time in his return by UFC CEO, Dana White — who claimed he would likely miss out on a re-run with Makhachev in his immediate return to action, Tsarukyan welcomed a five-round rematch with former champion, Charles Oliveira.

“I agree with @danawhite,” Arman Tsarukyan posted on his official X account. “Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me!”

“@CharlesDoBronx in [a] 5 rounder makes [the] most sense,” Arman Tsarukyan continued.

Upon news of his exit from UFC 311, speculation was rife regarding a bizarre warm-up routine utilized by Tsarukyan, which involved him rolling on his head to loosen up — whilst filming footage with content creator, Nina Drama.

Arman Tsarukyan denies suffering back injury whilst filming with Nina Drama

And speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, Tsarukyan put a firm end to rumors he suffered his infamous back injury during that session — claiming he felt “good” throughout the segment.

“No, that thing I’m doing like every day for my warm-up,” Arman Tsarukyan said. “So if I had a problem during training camp, how can I do this exercise? You know, I didn’t feel anything.I was good and I was ready and I was training very hard.

“During the week, I had good energy,” Arman Tsarukyan explained. “No problem Just happened, you know, when I started to cut weight. It’s because of when you dehydrated, you know, or hydrated. How do you say? Dehydrated. Dehydrated. Maybe because of that, it’s happening as well.