Ian Machado Garry’s Ultimatum: “Beat Prates, Steal the Show, Take the Belt—That’s the Plan”

Ian Machado Garry has a three-point plan, and it all starts with handing Carlos Prates his first loss inside the Octagon this Saturday night.

Stepping into the main event spotlight at UFC Kansas City, Garry will look to bounce back from his first career loss when he meets the fast-rising Fighting Nerds star in a clash that could carry major welterweight title implications.

Garry agreed to step up and fight in ‘The City of Fountains’ after Prates’ original opponent, Geoff Neal, bowed out of their bout scheduled for April 12 in Miami. That alone should curry enough favor to keep him in title talks, even with a loss. But if Garry manages to put Prates’ lights out, his calls for a welterweight championship opportunity will go from absurd to undeniable.

“When I win Saturday night and I put on the show I’m going to put on against Carlos Prates and I finish him, there is no other option—I am next,” Garry said during the UFC Kansas City media day on Wednesday. “You take these fights on short notice, you show up, you save the card, that means I’m next. When I win that belt, you can come see me in that Octagon.”

The stakes are high between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates

Before coming up short against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December, Garry was a perfect 15-0 in his mixed martial arts career. And while losing to ‘Nomad’ delayed his title aspirations, handing Prates his first defeat inside the Octagon would likely put him right back into title talks.

Of course, a victory for Prates would be a huge moment for the Brazilian, who currently sits as the No. 13 ranked contender in the division. Defeating Garry would thrust him into the top 10, potentially overtaking the Irishman’s No. 7 spot and potentially setting the stage for his first shot at UFC gold.