A rematch between Bellator alums, Anthony Taylor and Chris Avila is reportedly set to land on the undercard of the upcoming December 18. professional boxing match between the undefeated, Jake Paul, and fellow unbeaten puncher, Tommy Fury in Florida.



Slated to meet in a boxing match following a professional mixed martial arts bout back in January of last year, Taylor looks to move to 2-0 against Avila having bested the Stockton native in a majority decision victory back at Bellator 238 last year. The matchup will come as Taylor’s third professional boxing match, while Californian welterweight, Avila will make his professional boxing debut — having boasted an 8-9 professional mixed martial arts résumé.

Per a report from Ariel Helwani this evening, the matchup between Taylor and Avila is slated to serve as an undercard pairing beneath the headlining bout between the aforenoted duo of Taylor’s training partner, Paul, and past-foe of Taylor, the undefeated, 7-0, Fury.



“Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila has been signed for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury undercard on Dec. 18.,” Helwani posted on his official Instagram. “168 pounds. The fight is a rematch of a Bellator bout in 2020.“

1-1 as a professional boxer, Taylor made his debut against the aforenoted, Fury back in August as part of the undercard of Paul and former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to the Manchester native.



Returning two months later, Taylor would level up his professional record with a unanimous decision victory of his own over Jose Camargo Cabanez.



Embarking on a two-fight winning streak since his decision loss to Taylor, Avila, a training partner of both Nick and Nate Diaz in Stockton, California — managed to score a pair of knockout triumphs over both Jessy Ebrecht, and Jon Kennedy.



An alum of Combate Global, Bellator MMA, and WSOF — Avila competed twice under the UFC’s banner — suffering a pair of unanimous judging losses to both Artem Lobov and Enrique Barzola.

