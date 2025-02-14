Anthony Smith reveals he doesn’t care about T.J. Dillashaw but did not expect Rampage Jackson to get upset

Former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith has boldly claimed he could care less about T.J. Dillashaw’s opinion on his future title chances in the UFC, however, did not expect Rampage Jackson to offer him an on-site scrap if they cross paths.

Smith, who has been sidelined since UFC 310 back in December of last year, most recently succumbed to a knockout loss against fellow former light heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes, following a prior decision loss against Georgian contender, Roman Dolidze.

And planning his retirement fight for later this year as soon as April, claiming he will be hanging up his gloves, win lose or draw following his next outing in the Octagon.

Anthony Smith “shocked” by Rampage Jackson’s outburst aimed at him

However, this week, Nebraska veteran, Smith came under fire by former light heavyweight champion, Jackson for allegedly refusing to answer a text message in order to squash a beef — following comments from Dillashaw, however, Smith claims he blindsided by the former champion’s outburst.

“I was shocked,” Anthony Smith told Submission Radio. I was shocked. I knew that there was a chance that, (T.J.) Dillashaw was going to be pissed—which I don’t care about. And I knew Bear was probably going to be pissed too. But I didn’t think for a second that Rampage (Jackson) would be upset.

“He was mad because he thought I was rehashing the fact that he had made fun of me at one point in time, and that I insinuated he brings people on just to make fun of them,” Anthony Smith explained. “And, you know, maybe I could have been a little more careful when I was talking about that.”