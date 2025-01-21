UFC star Anthony Smith confirms plans for one more fight in April return: ‘Win, lose or draw’

Veteran former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith has confirmed he is booked to make his final mixed martial arts walk in a UFC return later this annum — and is steadfast on calling time on his combat sports tenure after a targeted comeback clash in April.

Smith, who most recently featured against fellow former title challenger, Dominick Reyes back in December at UFC 310, dropped an eventual second round ground strikes knockout loss against the Hesperia native, however, retains the number fourteen rank in the official top-15 rankings.

Prior to that loss, Corpus Cristi-born veteran, Anthony Smith dropped a unanimous judging loss to Georgian contender, Roman Dolidze in a reworked matchup at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week.

Anthony Smith confirms final Octagon outing will come in April return

And falling short in calling time on his professional mixed martial arts career following his most recent loss to Reyes, veteran contender, Smith informed Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening that he is booked to make his return to action as soon as April — and he will be making his final Octagon outing most definitely.

Anthony Smith says he will fight one more time.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/J54VJUpgq6 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 21, 2025

Without a win since featuring at UFC 301 last year in a trip to Brazil, Smith made light work of surging Brazilian star, Vitor Petrino with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win inside just two minutes in Rio de Janeiro.

Over the course of his lengthy tenure with the UFC, former middleweight contender and prior light heavyweight title challenger, Smith landed victories over the likes of Hector Lombard, Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua, Volkan Oezdemir, Alexander Gustafsson, Jimmy Crute and twice, Ryan Spann.