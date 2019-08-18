Anthony Pettis Shows Off Foot Injury After Loss To Nate Diaz (Photo)

Spread the word!













Things didn’t go according to plan for Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 last night (Sat. August 17, 2019).

“Showtime” co-main evented a great night of fights from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California against Nate Diaz. Despite a promising start, Diaz began to outclass Pettis towards the second half of the first round and throughout. The Stockton slugger nearly finished the fight at one point, landing some nice ground-and-pound, and coming close to locking in a few submissions.

However, Pettis was able to survive to the scorecards, where he lost via unanimous decision. Pettis was transported to the hospital after the event. He took to Instagram and shared a photo of his foot, which looked to be in bad shape. He captioned it with, “@natediaz209 you have a hard ass head homie lol.”

Pettis also kept it classy, congratulating Diaz on his victory in another post.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Diaz. After his win, he called out fellow welterweight star and fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal for a scrap. Diaz has nothing but respect for “Gamebred,” and recognizes him as a top fighter, which is exactly why he wants to fight the Floridian next.

What do you think about Pettis’ injury after his loss to Diaz at UFC 241?