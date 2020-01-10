Anthony Pettis Admits He Was ‘A Little Down’ After Nate Diaz Loss

Spread the word!













Anthony Pettis hasn’t had a win streak since 2014. That didn’t change last year when he fought Nate Diaz at 170 pounds in the UFC 241 co-main event.

Pettis was bested by the Stockton native after three rounds of fighting, and was nearly finished in the contest as well. Now, Pettis is gearing up to make his return to action at lightweight against Carlos Diego Ferreira. The action all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18 at UFC 246.

“Showtime” spoke to UFC News prior to the matchup, and was asked about his loss to Diaz last August. Pettis admits that he was “a bit down” after the defeat, but is ready to bounce back next week. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I don’t make excuses,” Pettis said. “Diaz fought his ass off, great fight. I hit him with some big shots, he took them. I did get a little down after the Diaz fight, like, ‘What the heck’s next,’ and, ‘What the heck is happening,’ and I just went back to having fun. I’m blessed.

“I’m blessed to come in here and do this job, and it’s not like I get paid more to be on the main event or co-main from these guys, so for me, it’s like, whoever’s next is next.”

Now, he’ll take on Ferreira, who will certainly test Pettis’ ground game should the contest find its way to the mat. But with submission wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa and Charles Oliveira, perhaps Pettis isn’t too worried about the grappling exchanges after all.

What do you think about Pettis’ comments on his Diaz loss?