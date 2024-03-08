Drake drops whopping $615,000 bet on Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia fight

Once more parting with a significant sum of money to the bookies ahead of a high-profile combat sports event, Canadian rapper and R&B star, Drake has bet more than $600,000 on former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou to beat boxing star, Anthony Joshua in their fight tonight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, makes his second outing inside the squared circle tonight in the Middle East – taking former two-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua in a high-stakes professional boxing match.

Sidelined since August of last year, Cameroonian knockout artist, Ngannou, who now plys his trade with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – most recently went the distance in a controversial split decision loss to unbeaten WBC champion, Tyson Fury last August, scoring a surprising knockdown to boot.

Drake massively backs Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua

And drawing Joshua as a significant betting underdog this weekend, Ngannou has got the backing of the Canadian musician – who has slapped a whopping $615,000 bet on the former UFC star to win tonight in the Middle East – which would see him next almost $2,000,000.

“Betting on a scary man,” He posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a slip of his massive wager on Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua in their boxing match.

Drake has bet $615,000 on Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua tonight… pic.twitter.com/Jbko7LRVhj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 8, 2024

Drake’s new flutter on Ngannou to beat Joshua inside the ring tonight in Saudi Arabia, comes as the latest in a string of high-profile bets on both boxing and mixed martial arts stars to win their respective bouts.

Of note recently, Drake lost a staggering $700,000 on Sean Strickland – betting on the defending champion to retain his title in an eventual decision loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 back in January.

Back in December, Drake also bet a cool $1,200,000 on defending welterweight champion, Leon Edwards to beat Colby Covington – which he did, however, via method of knockout, which he did not.

And while the Canadian superstar is parting ways with over half a million dollars to bet on Ngannou tonight against Joshua – the Batié native candidly revealed earlier this week how he received a generous loan of $200,000 from close friend and former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman to keep him afloat amid financial struggles ahead of his UFC exit over two years ago.

Do you go with Drake and pick Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua tonight?