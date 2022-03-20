Former professional heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has agreed that recent UFC debutante, Muhammad Mokaev could become a sport ‘GOAT’ – after the undefeated grappler turned in an impressive opening round submission win over Cody Durdan at UFC London last night.

Mokaev, a decorated wrestler and grappler, is also an IMMAF veteran and a hugely decorated amateur.

Opening the preliminary card of UFC London last night at The O2 Arena, Mokaev managed to stop Durdan with a stunning 58-second guillotine victory.

The emerging flyweight prospect entered his Octagon bow boasting a 5-0 professional record, and riding an impressive victory over Blaine O’Driscoll in his final outing under the Brave CF banner.

Muhammad Mokaev has been widely tipped to become the youngest champion in UFC history

Launching with a flying knee which caught Durdan flat-footed, and when he was met with a takedown attempt – immediately wrapped the head and sunk in an eventual mounted guillotine, landing a debut UFC triumph.

The success landed Mokaev his sixth straight professional win, and post-fight, the Dagestan-born talent insisted that he was “too strong” for his fellow flyweight contenders – with many commentators of the sport insisting Mokaev should challenge within the promotion’s top-15 rankings immediately off the back of his submission success against Durdan.

Appearing to catch the eye of one Joshua last night, Mokaev, who opened The O2 Area UFC London card, received plaudits across social media, with Joshua agreeing that he could become one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport in the future.



“You missed the punisher’s (Muhammad Mokaev) debut, it only lasted 58 secs (seconds), future GOAT right here,” A Twitter user replied to Joshua. In response to the user, 32-year-old former world champion, Joshua tweeted, “I agree” regarding the sentiment surrounding Muhammad Mokaev.

Yet to score his next outing since a championship loss to Ukraine native, Oleksandr Usyk back in September, Joshua has been linked with a championship rematch against Usyk, however, the Crimean Oblast native currently remains in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion of Vladimir Putin’s neighboring, Russia.

