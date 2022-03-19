What a spectacular landing inside the Octagon for decorated amateur and IMMAF veteran, Muhammad Mokaev. Opening the preliminary card of UFC London, the undefeated flyweight managed to make good on his debut spot, finishing opponent, Cody Durden with a guillotine just 58-seconds into the opening round.

Patiently timing a shot, Mokaev eventually sprung with a switch flying knee, dropping Durden, before immediately leaping to the neck as Durden attempted a recovery takedown. Eventually locking the hands, Mokaev forced the submission before the opening minute of the first round elapsed.

Below, catch the highlights from Muhammad Mokaev’s UFC debut win over Cody Durden

