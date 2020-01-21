Anthony Johnson Teases Return For UFC 248

Spread the word!













Everyone is waiting on the potential return of former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and knockout artist Anthony Johnson.

“Rumble” has been teasing a return to the Octagon for quite some time now. Many believe, especially because of the ridiculous size he has put on since his initial retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA), that Johnson will return to compete in the heavyweight division. While that all still remains up in the air, Johnson continues to tease his return to the Octagon. “Rumble” took to Twitter and simply posted details about the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV).

“UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena”

UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena https://t.co/oJSmmty6vf — Rumble Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) January 21, 2020

UFC 248 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7. It already features two title fights, as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his title up for grabs against Yoel Romero, while women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title for the first time against Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The addition of a Johnson return to the card would make it even more massive of a show than it already is. Johnson hasn’t competed since April of 2017 when he failed to capture the 205-pound championship from Daniel Cormier, as he was submitted in the second round via rear-naked choke. This was the second time Johnson failed to win the light heavyweight title, as he was also submitted by Cormier in a previous title fight back in May of 2015.

Despite this, Johnson established himself as one of the most feared knockout artists the UFC has ever seen. Coming back to the Octagon well-rested, with even more size on him, at heavyweight, is a recipe for destruction. It will be interesting to see if his knockout power propels him to the title picture as fast in the heavyweight division as it once did at 205 pounds.

What do you think about Johnson’s Tweet? Do you think he’ll be returning at UFC 248?