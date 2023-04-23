Andrew Tate offered some words of encouragement to boxing standout Ryan Garcia following his loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Saturday night.

Both boxers entered the bout at T-Mobile Arena with an undefeated record, but only Gervonta Davis would keep his ‘O’ after landing a brutal body shot on his opponent halfway through the seventh round of their highly entertaining clash inside the squared circle.

Following the loss, Garcia tweeted an image of himself with Davis, suggesting that the two could run it back one day. Andrew Tate responded to the tweet by saying, “Proud of you G.” Shortly before that, Tate offered a warning to anyone on the social media platform choosing to mock Garcia following his seventh-round defeat.

“Any Twitter account I see mocking Ryan Garcia is getting blocked,” Tate tweeted. “Unless you’ve been in the ring yourself, you are not qualified to say a WORD. Always a coward who has so much to say from outside the gladiator pit. The worst types of people.”

Andrew Tate’s House Arrest Extended an Additional 30 Days

On December 29, Andrew Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristan Tate and two other known associates in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit victims. No official charges have been filed against the four individuals, but the investigation is ongoing. All four suspects were released from custody on March 31 and placed under house arrest for 30 days. The Magistrates of the Bucharest Court have since extended the house arrest for an additional 30 days.

Andrew Tate and his accomplices are accused of recruiting young women and forcing them to create online pornographic content. Prosecutors claim that the two brothers lured in women under the guise of wanting a relationship or marriage with the alleged victims.

Andrew Tate has denied all of the accusations levied against him by the Romanian government, claiming his arrest was politically motivated.