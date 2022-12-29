Andrew Tate arrested amid human trafficking investigation after revealing his location in Greta Thunberg spat

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate and his brother have been arrested as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

According to a report by the Romanian outlet Libertatea, Tate’s home was raided on Thursday, in relation to the abduction of two girls. The raid was executed by DIICOT, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest.

As it turns out, Tate’s arrest may have been possible all because of a takeout pizza and his desire to pick a fight with a teenager on social media. On Wednesday, Tate took a shot at Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, gloating about his 33-car collection and their “enormous emissions.” Thunberg responded back with a fairly sick burn that prompted a quick response from Tate.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Andrew Tate’s Love For Pizza is His Downfall

In Andrew Tate’s response, he can be seen sitting in a room while smoking a cigar and preparing to enjoy a slice of pizza. As it turns out, the pizza box was from ‘Jerry’s Pizza,’ a popular Romanian chain, and provided the exact evidence authorities needed to move in on Tate. Authorities were reportedly keeping a keen eye on Tate’s social media posts as of late, looking for any sign that he was in the country.

Unfortunately for Tate, his craving for ‘za is what did it.