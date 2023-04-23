Two of boxing’s brightest stars, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, collided under the bright lights of the Las Vegas strip on Saturday night. With no world titles on the line, the two undefeated pugilists went toe-to-toe with nothing more than a whole lot of pride on the line after years of trash-talk between the two.

In the early going, Ryan Garcia was the much more active fighter as Davis continued his trend of starting off slow inside the squared circle. Action significantly picked up in the second with Garcia beginning to headhunt. Garcia ultimately paid for his overly aggressive approach as Davis landed a perfectly-placed left that dropped ‘The Flash’ with 45 seconds left in the round. Garcia answered the referee’s eight-count and the bout continued.

Things remained fairly competitive through the next few rounds with Davis likely in the lead thanks to his effective counter-striking. Fast forwarding to the seventh round, ‘Tank’ delivered a vicious body shot at the halfway point. Garcia appeared to absorb it, but seconds later, he took a knee and was unable to answer the ten-count, forcing the referee to call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Ryan Garcia via TKO (body shot) in Round 7

Check Out Highlights From Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Below:

An arrival fit for a king. @RyanGarcia heads to the squared circle to face longtime rival Gervonta Davis 🇲🇽



Order #DavisGarcia: https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/nmr0gza7KJ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

TANK DAVIS STOPS RYAN GARCIA VIA BODY SHOT IN ROUND SEVEN #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/VywHZDbBWT — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 23, 2023