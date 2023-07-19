American-British kickboxer and social media sensation Andrew Tate responded to criticism sent his way courtesy of UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Andrew Tate is currently awaiting trial alongside his brother Tristan Tate after the pair were indicted on a slew of charges, including rape and human trafficking. Both men have vehemently denied the accusations as the Romanian government continues to build their care for a trial that could potentially take years to reach a verdict.

In the meantime, Tate is resuming business as usual, delivering his special brand of long-winded diatribes via social media. Recently, Tate was joined by Adam22 to talk about a litany of subjects in and out of the world of combat sports. During the conversation, Adam22 alleged that during a conversation between himself and ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, the recently-retired UFC fan favorite expressed his dislike for Tate’s work inside the ring.

“[Cerrone] pulled up some old Andrew Tate kickboxing matches and was showing me them and did a pretty good job of making the point of this guy can’t fight,” Adam22 said.

Andrew Tate Invites ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone to Come Critique His Skills in Person

Andrew Tate was quick to disregard the comments, suggesting that every fighter and fan, whether or not they’ve ever actually fought themselves, will have an opinion about the skills of certain athletes.

“The thing about fighting as a sport is that everybody who watches it goes, ‘This guy can’t fight.’ Everyone at home who’s never even fought says this guy can’t fight or the other fighters say this guy can’t fight which is why as a fighter you constantly feel like you have something to prove,” Tate said. “Even if you win 100 fights in a row, there’s gonna be someone out there that says you can’t fight. I’d like to think that my record stands for itself.

“I’ve had 88 fights. I’ve had a bunch of fights. A four-time world champion. I’ve fought a bunch of rules, including MMA, and I did my very best and I won a bunch of titles. Made a bunch of money and beat a bunch of people. Of course, there’s always going to be someone who watches me and says I can’t fight. There’s a bunch of videos that say I can and there’s the odd idiot who says I can’t, but I’m very happy with where I am in my career and what I’ve achieved and I’m very confident in my abilities, so it is what it is.”

With that out of the way, Andrew Tate turned his attention directly to Donald Cerrone, suggesting that if ‘Cowboy’ ever wants a taste of what Tate can do in a fight, he knows where to find him.

“As for Cerrone, I’ve heard of him. Didn’t McGregor finish him pretty quick?”

Tate continued saying, “If he thinks I can’t fight, then if he wants to tell me to my face and kick my a**, he’s welcome to try. I strongly believe he will regret that decision and that’s as far as I need to take it.”