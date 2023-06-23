Recently indicted social media star Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk for a potential clash with META CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The combat sports world was set ablaze when ‘The Zuck’ seemingly accepted a nonchalant challenge laid down by the Tesla Motors CEO, suggesting they can go toe-to-toe in a cage match after a report emerged claiming that Zuckerberg was in the process of prepping a new app specifically designed to compete with Musk’s latest acquisition, Twitter. Even with the Facebook founder’s Khabib-style response to the challenge, fight fans assumed it was nothing more than two billionaires entertaining themselves in between cashing checks. As it turns out, it could be much bigger than that.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White suggested that both men are very serious about strapping on the four-ounce gloves against one another. Now everyone is trying to get a piece of the action, with Jake Paul desperate to promote the fight under the PFL banner and accused human trafficker Andrew Tate offering to train Musk for the matchup. However, with Tate, his interest goes beyond simply trying to carve out a piece of the pie for himself.

“Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines,” Tate tweeted. “But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.”

Andrew Tate says he will train Elon Musk in his possible upcoming fight with Mark Zuckerberg‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/FDgu302SeD — RapTV (@Rap) June 23, 2023

Andrew Tate Indicted on Human Trafficking Charges in Romania

Unfortunately, if Elon Musk does want to take Andrew Tate up on his offer, he’ll have to travel to Romania as Tate’s house arrest was extended another 30 days by local officials while they continue to investigate a myriad of charges against the embattled British-American kickboxer, including rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Andrew Tate, alongside his brother Tristan Tate and two other individuals, was detained in Romania late last year before ultimately being released on house arrest. Their confinement has since been extended twice, the most recent being in accordance with an official indictment, charging Tate that the other parties with the infractions mentioned above.

Since the accusations first came to light, several women in Britain have come forward and are pursuing civil claims to obtain damages from Tate, alleging they were victims of sexual violence.

Probably not the kind of person Elon Musk wants to be associated with, but crazier things have happened. Especially when hundreds of millions of dollars are involved.