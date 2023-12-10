Andrew Tate and his brother throw support behind Conor McGregor’s bid to become President of Ireland

Andrew Tate and his brother are throwing their support behind Conor McGregor after the Irishman expressed an interest in running for president of his home country.

Widespread riots and protests have plagued The Emerald Isle after an Algerian immigrant allegedly stabbed a woman and three children outside of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire, an Irish language primary school in Dublin’s north inner city. The incident sparked outrage over the country’s lax immigration laws with citizens and celebrities calling for a much-needed change.

Expressing his frustration over the discourse in his homeland, Conor McGregor threw his name into the hat of potential presidential candidates and immediately received an outpouring of support.

Speaking on their Rumble show TateSpeech, controversial kickboxing star Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, said that they would fully support McGregor’s bid for Ireland’s top office.

“I think that’s a wonderful idea,” Tristan Tate said. “I don’t know Conor, but Conor is a warrior. He knows violence very well. I would believe that Conor McGregor would be far more reluctant to send random Irish people to die in places like Iraq. I also believe that Conor McGregor, who’s a family man and a fighter, would be a lot more protective in a masculine way about his own people.” He added, “We are 25% Irish and if Conor McGregor runs in any Irish election I will fly to Ireland and vote for him” (h/t FirstSportz).

Andrew and Tristan Tate will be voting for Conor McGregor if he runs for president of Ireland. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Akgkg5dFMY — Tate News (@TateNews_) December 5, 2023

Andrew Tate Concurs with his brother

Andrew Tate echoed his brothers’ sentiment, while also revealing the origin of their own Irish heritage.

“Our grandfather was born in Limerick that’s why we will personally vote for Conor McGregor,” Andrew Tate added.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has also expressed his support for Conor McGregor’s political aspirations, saying: “I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair.”