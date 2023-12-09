‘Blonde Bomber’ Ebanie Bridges shows off conor mcGregor sponsorship Tattoo during jaw-dropping weigh-in

‘Blonde Bomber’ Ebanie Bridges will have Irish megastar Conor McGregor in her corner (sort of) when she steps back into the squared circle this Saturday night (December 9) riding an impressive four-fight win streak.

Emanating from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, the popular OnlyFans model and reigning IBF bantamweight world champion will look to secure her fifth-straight victory when she meets experienced Japanese standout Miyo Yoshida.

Ahead of her highly anticipated return, Ebanie Bridges once again wowed fans and media members on hand for the official weigh-ins on Friday. The ‘Blonde Bomber’ is known for making a spectacle out of the ceremony by stepping on the scale in scantily clad outfits that would have a preacher sweating bullets.

Needless to say, she did not disappoint after taking the stage ahead of her clash in the Golden Gate City.

One thing fans quickly spotted, aside from the obvious, was a tattoo on Bridges’ midriff that promoted Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout.

“Huge shout out and appreciation post for the @ForgedIrish crew and the main man @TheNotoriousMMA,” she wrote on X. “I’m so grateful for your support not just for me but for boxing/combat sports as a whole. Thank you for giving back, and supporting the industry. “Thank you for being by my side and in my corner while I chase my dreams. I’m so proud to be a part of the forged army and I can’t wait to smash a forged Irish stout after I smash my opponent tonight.”

Ebanie Bridges is More Than just a pretty face

When she’s not busy dropping jaws on social media, Ebanie Bridges has stayed busy kicking a** inside the ring. Working her way up the rankings as a Golden Gloves boxer in Australia, the ‘Blonde Bomber’ has amassed and impressive 9-1 record as a pro, with four of her victories coming by way of knockout.

In December 2022 she scored an eighth-round KO against Shannon O’Connell.

Her opponent, Miyo Yoshida, has an overall record of 16-4, alternating wins and losses in her last four outings.