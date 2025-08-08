Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman 3 Announced

ByTimothy Wheaton
A trilogy fight between former UFC Middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva has been confirmed by a source who spoke with Weidman last week. The upcoming bout is set to take place under boxing rules, marking a departure from their prior MMA encounters in the Octagon.

The two are set to meet again, this time inside a boxing ring. Details such as the date, weight class, and number of rounds have yet to be announced. The boxing format suggests a focus solely on striking skills without the grappling and ground game elements that defined their UFC bouts. The news was confirmed by Maurits School of The Main Event.

Weidman and Silva have met twice before inside the UFC cage, with Weidman emerging victorious in both encounters. Their first fight took place at UFC 162 in July 2013, where Weidman scored a knockout victory in the second round. This win was significant as it ended Silva’s legendary title reign, which had lasted for over seven years and was the longest in UFC history. Silva had been riding a 17-fight win streak before Weidman’s upset knockout halted his run. The fight became one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

The rematch occurred later that same year at UFC 168 in December 2013. This fight did not conclude in a typical fashion as Silva suffered a severe injury. Weidman checked Silva’s leg kick, resulting in a fracture to Silva’s left fibula and tibia in the second round. The fight was stopped due to the injury, and Weidman retained the middleweight championship through a TKO victory. Silva underwent surgery immediately following the fight to stabilize his broken leg.

Chris Weidman suffered a severe leg injury during his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. Just 17 seconds into the bout, Weidman’s right leg snapped when he delivered a kick that struck Hall’s shin. This resulted in a compound fracture of both the tibia and fibula bones in his lower leg, with the fibula puncturing through the skin, making the injury particularly serious.

Chris Weidman announced his retirement from the UFC in January 2025

Anderson Silva, meanwhile, left the UFC in November 2020 after a historic tenure as the longest-reigning UFC middleweight champion and one of MMA’s greatest figures. Since his UFC departure, Silva has pursued a career in professional boxing. He has earned wins over fighters such as Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

As fans await more specifics, the new boxing match offers a fresh chapter in this rivalry.

