Police called to Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter's Wedding - One Arrest

Police were called to Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela’s wedding reception on the Isle of Man, and a man was arrested at the venue as the celebration was interrupted late on Saturday night. The police later said the man was arrested over a licensing offence, then cautioned, while enquiries continued.

Venezuela Fury

Venezuela Fury, 16, married Noah Price, 19, before the reception moved to The Comis Hotel in Santon near Douglas. Reports said police arrived around 9:30pm, after guests had already been celebrating and Venezuela had shared a first dance with her father, Tyson Fury.

Police Called

Multiple outlets reported that four police cars were seen at the hotel and that a guest was searched before being taken away in a police vehicle. One report also said an officer was seen carrying a clear evidence bag that appeared to contain cash and a mobile phone.

The clearest update came after the initial arrest reports, when the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the man had been cautioned for a licensing offence. Police said they could not give further details about the person involved or the exact circumstances of the arrest.

That wording suggests the issue was tied to rules connected to a licence held by a business or venue, rather than a criminal matter at the wedding itself. The force did not name the man, and the hotel also declined to comment publicly.

The ceremony was held at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist, followed by the reception at The Comis Hotel. Reports also said there was live entertainment at the event, including a performance from Peter Andre, and that Tyson Fury was present with his family for the celebration.

The wedding drew attention because Venezuela is only 16, while her husband Noah Price is 19. Coverage of the event noted that the marriage took place on the Isle of Man, where the legal marriage age can be 16 with parental permission.

Tyson Fury

The police call turned a family celebration into a public story, because it happened in the middle of a high-profile Fury event. The arrest itself now appears to have been a licensing matter, but the timing and the arrival of multiple police cars made it stand out.

For Fury, the wedding story sits against a bigger backdrop: he is coming off a win and still remains one of the key names in heavyweight boxing’s next big run. If the wider plan holds, the most likely path points toward an Anthony Joshua fight in the final quarter of 2026, with Turki Alalshikh previously indicating that timeline as the target for the matchup.