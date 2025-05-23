UFC Drops Anderson Silva vs. Nick Diaz Classic: Watch the Full Fight Free

The UFC has released the full fight between Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz from UFC 183 as a free offering on its official YouTube channel, allowing fans to revisit one of the sport’s most memorable matchups.

Watch: Anderson Silva vs. Nick Diaz

The bout headlined UFC 183, featured two of mixed martial arts’ most iconic personalities. Brazilian great Anderson Silva was making his long-awaited return to the Octagon following a 13-month layoff after suffering a severe leg injury. Opposite him stood Nick Diaz, a fan favorite and former Strikeforce champion, who was also returning after a lengthy absence, seeking only the biggest names for his comeback.

From the opening bell, the fight delivered on its promise of high drama and technical skill. Both fighters, known for their striking styles and psychological warfare, engaged in a contest filled with taunting, striking exchanges, and tactical maneuvering.

Diaz, ever the showman, repeatedly taunted Silva, dropping his hands and talking throughout the fight, while Silva remained disciplined, relying on his trademark counter-striking and movement.

The clash was notable for its competitive striking, with both men landing significant shots and showcasing their diverse arsenals. Diaz found success with repeated leg kicks, testing Silva’s previously injured limb, while Silva responded with sharp counters and a mix of kicks and punches. The fight remained largely on the feet, with neither man able to secure a finish, but both displaying durability and skill over five rounds.

After 25 minutes, the judges awarded Anderson Silva a unanimous decision victory, with scores of 49-46, 50-45, and 50-45. Fans can now watch the full fight for free on the UFC’s YouTube channel.