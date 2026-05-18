Watch: Benjamin Adegbuyi Knocks Out Badr Hari Ahead of His Comeback at SENSHI 31

Benjamin Adegbuyi is heading into SENSHI 31 with a familiar highlight on his resume: the third-round knockout of Badr Hari at GLORY 76. For a heavyweight who spent years near the top of kickboxing’s elite tier, that win still stands out as one of the biggest moments of his career.

Adegbuyi has also twice challenged Rico Verhoeven for the GLORY heavyweight title, so his name has long been tied to major fights against elite opposition. SENSHI describe him as a veteran with 35 wins, 20by knockout, against 10 losses and one no contest,He earned tournament wins at GLORY 24 and 50, which helped build his status as a proven heavyweight threat.

Video: Benjamin Adegbuyi Knocks Out Badr Hari

The Badr Hari knockout came at a point when Adegbuyi was already known, but still looking for a defining win over a huge name. Hari has been one of kickboxing’s most recognizable heavyweights for years, so stopping him by knockout carried real weight for Adegbuyi’s profile. In his own words, he placed the Hari win among the top achievements of his career, alongside his title fights with Verhoeven.

Now Adegbuyi is back on May 30 at SENSHI 31 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, where he meets Bulgarian heavyweight Daniel Dinev in a 95+ kg super fight at the Ancient Theatre. The venue is a Roman-era site that once hosted public spectacles such as gladiator matches.

Dinev arrives with a solid background of his own. He is a 14-time Bulgarian heavyweight champion, a 2023 World Championship bronze medalist, a 2024 European vice champion, a two-time World Cup winner in 2024 and 2025, and the 2025 European Cup winner. That is a strong resume for a fighter stepping into one of the biggest bouts on the card. For Adegbuyi, the fight is a chance to show he still belongs in elite heavyweight company after years in the sport’s toughest rooms.

Adegbuyi explained that he feels confident and cannot wait to step back into the ring. He also framed SENSHI in terms of respect and sportsmanship, while saying he plans to “just be myself.” That fits the tone of a veteran fighter who has seen plenty and is now using experience as much as power. He also said Dinev should bring his best version, because that is what he wants to test himself against. In a short exchange like this, the risk is obvious for both sides: one clean shot can end it fast.

SENSHI 31 is built around more than the heavyweight feature. The card is led by an eight-man 70 kg Grand Prix, with quarterfinals including Angelo Volpe vs. Samo Petje, Aissam Chadid vs. Bruno Gazani, Hirokatsu Miyagi vs. Dragomir Petrov, and Zehao Zhang vs. Marian Lapusneanu. The show also includes reserve bouts and other super fights, including Bart Horvath vs. Atanas Bozhilov at 75 kg and Mantas Rimdeika vs. Thomas Bridgewater at 95+ kg.

For Adegbuyi, he has spent years in big fights, carried the pressure of title contention, and stayed visible through a long heavyweight run. The Badr Hari knockout remains a marker of what he can do at his best, and SENSHI 31 offers another chance to prove he still has plenty left. If the old version of Adegbuyi shows up in Plovdiv, the fight may end before the crowd has time to settle in.