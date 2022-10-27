MMA legend Anderson Silva will be boxing the undefeated YouTube star Jake Paul on October 29. In an open workout, Brazil’s ‘The Spider’ showed off some of his quick hand speed ahead of his bout against ‘The Problem Child.’

‘Anderson Silva is still fast! Legend shows off speed ahead of boxing match with Jake Paul.’

‘The Spider’ Anderson Silva has taken to professional boxing since leaving the UFC. First, he defeated the former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. over eight rounds. The Brazilian athlete next defeated former UFC champion Tito Ortiz via first-round knockout. Now, he takes on Jake Paul.

Jake Paul is 5-0 in professional boxing, with four of his wins coming by way of knockout. ‘The Problem Child has earned wins over fighters such as former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator Champion Ben Askren. Both Askren and Woodley were never notable for their hands, as they were wrestling-based MMA fighters.

Although, Anderson Silva has a base in Muay Thai and even had professional boxing experience before his UFC run. Once in the UFC, he dazzled audiences and opponents with his incredible hands and feet. Silva earned 12 of his UFC wins by way of KO/TKO. ‘The Spider’ will be the stiffest test of Jake Paul’s career.

Jake Paul is one of the highest-paid athletes on earth, ahead of Anderson Silva fight

The American athlete may have a background on YouTube, rather than combat sports, but it does not matter to his wallet. Despite merely being 5-0 in the boxing ring Jake Paul is one of the highest-paid athletes on earth. According to Sportico, Paul’s pay measures alongside incredible athletes such as F1 great Max Verstappen and 3x NBA All-Star Devin Book.

In 2021 alone, Paul earned 40 Million Dollars. Many people in the fight community have some resentment toward Paul due to his fast rise and success. Will Harvey the head of boxing at 258 Management, explained:

“Definitely a lot of people still see him as a gimmick. There are plenty of fighters that are far more talented than Jake that grind away for years, decades sometimes. I just think that they resent the fact that he has been able to get to the top and earn so much money so quickly.”

But Jake Paul understands that all of this success can disappear with a single loss. Paul said:

“If I’m not winning the fights and all of this shit, that doesn’t matter. So that comes first and foremost.”