Former UFC middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva has his reservations about any contender’s ability to dethrone and stop the so-far dominant reign of division kingpin, Israel Adesanya — claiming that the former kickboxing talent is a “big champion“””.



A past-foe of the Nigerian-Kiwi, Silva headlined UFC 234 on short-notice against Adesanya, dropping a unanimous decision to his fellow counter striker — in what Adesanya described as a timid performance from himself given his respect and admiration toward the iconic Brazilian.



Arguably one of the most dominant champions to ever step foot inside the Octagon, Sao-Paulo-born maestro, Silva bowed out of the UFC following an October knockout defeat to Uriah Hall — ending a gold-filled 14-year stint with the Dana White-led promotion.



In June, the veteran Brazilian returned to professional boxing as part of a Tribute To The Kings billed event in Jalisco, Mexico — where he managed to take home a rather clear-cut split decision win over former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.



Set to return to the boxing ring in two weeks’ time, Silva challenges professional debutante and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Tito Ortiz in a eight round bout under the Triller Fight Club banner.



Speaking with Submission Radio recently ahead of his boxing return, Silva shared his thoughts on the reign of City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya — where he questioned if he could be beaten at the middleweight limit — having already chalked up three successful defenses of his crown.



“Let me tell you something very important: Israel (Adesanya) is the big champion,” Anderson Silva said. “Israel has a lot of experience in kickboxing, and I don’t see anybody that can win and challenge Israel in (the) weight class. Probably in different weight class, but in 185(lbs), I don’t think so.“



For Adesanya, the 21-1 striker is widely expected to rematch former division champion, Whittaker in the early months of next year, however, despite the Auckland-born Whittaker’s three-fight winning spree since his knockout loss to Adesanya, Silva still believes the champion is “on top of the game right now“.



“It’s a different game, but I think Israel is on top of the game right now,” Anderson Silva said. “It’s hard to talk about because Israel proved to anybody why he is a champion in this weight class. It’s very hard to stay in this weight class, fighting at a good level. I know because I’m there for 10-years. But it’s tough; it’s very tough.“



In his one and only professional loss, Adesanya dropped a March unanimous decision defeat to current light heavyweight titleholder, Jan Blachowicz in an unsuccessful division climb.



Throughout his meteoric run at middleweight, the 32-year-old has overcome Marvin Vettori (x2), Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, and Brad Tavares of note.