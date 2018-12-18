Anderson Silva Calls Out ‘Scared’ Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is still awaiting his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his part in the UFC 229 brawl. But he will return, so it’s time Anderson Silva calls out “The Notorious.”

The two were linked to a potential bout earlier this year. The former two-division champion ultimately fought and lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He’s now on the sidelines until his hearing.

Silva, meanwhile, was exonerated from a failed USADA doping test that was due to tainted supplements. The MMA legend was cleared to fight in October. He’ll now meet rising star Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of February’s UFC 234 from Melbourne, Australia. But Silva still wants to fight McGregor.

He recently called him out via TMZ to meet him at 180 pounds, stating it would be amazing for the fans:

“I say let’s go do it. 180 is the perfect weight for me, I think it’s good for McGregor, and let’s go do it because that’s amazing. That’s for the fans.”

Conor Scared?

And even though Silva is advancing in age and has a fight booked, the fight with McGregor is close to happening. McGregor supposedly being ‘scared’ is the only thing standing in the way:

“It’s close t o h appening you know, but McGregor, come on, man. Let’s go do this. Don’ t r un, man, don’ t r un. You scared? I don’t believ e t hat you’re scared, let’s go.”

There’s no doubt it would be a fun fight for fans. How much McGregor would want to fight Silva if he loses to Adesanya is another story, especially if it were by finish. He’s one of the all-time greats of MMA, but still only has one official win by decision since 2012

If he were to somehow top “The Last Stylebender,” well, that could be a huge return fight for McGregor. It would also be one where he wouldn’t have to wrestle every round.