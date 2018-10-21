Anderson Silva Lobbies For Conor McGregor Fight At Catchweight

Anderson Silva lobbies to fight former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor next, which in his mind would be at catchweight.

It appears that this is a mutual feeling as McGregor expressed interest in fighting Silva earlier this month while promoting his fight at UFC 229. The reason that he wants this fight with Silva is due to him seeing him as an MMA Legend.

The former UFC middleweight champion was pulled from his bout against Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Fight Night 122 event last year after he was flagged by USADA. For his latest failed test, he received a one-year suspension from USADA dating back to October of 2017. Now, he’s eligible to resume his career.

During a recent interview, Silva made it known that he thinks he should fight McGregor next and that Dana White should consider making the fight happen.

“I’m waiting,” the former UFC middleweight champion told TMZ Sports (H/T to MMAJunkie). “Because I accept the challenge for Conor. I think (UFC president Dana White needs) to think about this. Because it’s two big guys in this sport. Two big names – yes, absolutely, two big legends. And, why not?”

Silva continued by stating that this fight is not about a weight class but rather a super fight.

“I think 180 for me is good,” Silva said. “I think to Conor, (it’s good) too. Because it’s a super fight, it’s not about weight class.”

He also believes that a rematch between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be about the money but rather about it being a mixed martial arts challenge.