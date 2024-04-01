Road House smashes Amazon Prime Video records with 50 million global viewers in first two weeks

Doug Liman’s reboot of the 1989 action classic Road House has proven to be a smashing success for Amazon Studios.

Making its debut on the streaming platform last month, the film has reportedly clocked more than 50 million viewers on Prime Video over its first two weeks of release. Per a press release from Amazon, that is a record-breaking number, destroying every other original film and television series produced exclusively for the platform.

“The groundbreaking, successful debut of Road House is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire Road House filmmaking team and the film’s cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and the rest of our stellar cast. “It’s great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

Road House’s Straight-To-Streaming Release Proves to be a massive success

Liman refused to show up at the film’s SXSW debut earlier this year after expressing frustration over its straight-to-streaming release. Since then, the high-octane director has reversed course, attending the Road House premiere in Austin, Texas and throwing his support behind the picture.

Road House stars the Academy Award-nominated Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. While there, he unwittingly wages war with a corrupt businessman (Billy Magnussen) and his over-the-top henchman portrayed by first-time actor Conor McGregor. The film also stars Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Grammy Award-winning musician Post Malone.