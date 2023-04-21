Two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes has issued a definite warning to incoming opponent, former bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña ahead of their championship rubber match trilogy fight at UFC 289 in June – claiming she will continue to drop the latter if she rushes her in similar fashion to their July rematch.

Nunes, the current undisputed bantamweight and featherweight champion under the organization’s scrutiny, is slated to take main event honors against Peña in the promotion’s return to British Columbia, Canada – attempting to bookend her rivalry with the Washington native on the winning side of the equation.

Headlining UFC 277 back in July of last year in Texas, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight crown with a one-sided unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) win over then-champion, Peña.

The outing came as a rematch between the pair – after Peña lodged a stunning upset victory over Nunes back in December 2021, winning the bantamweight crown with a spectacular second round rear-naked choke.

Amanda Nunes issues warning to rival, Julianna Peña ahead of UFC 289

Set to share the Octagon for a third time this summer in Canada – Peña who claimed she was suffering from a back injury due to carrying the fight between the duo this June, was issued a warning by Nunes, who reminded her of her one-sided judging loss last summer.

“I took her down at the right time with her crazy punches,” Amanda Nunes told TSN during a side-by-side interview with Julianna Peña. “Easy peasy. My judo throws too, when you were crazy in the middle of the fight. I took you down. That’s exactly what I did to you. Your headbutt was why my eye was so swollen like that – let’s be honest. What happened was the headbutt.”

“My wrestling got a lot better after that so I’m gonna take you down every time if you come crazy at me,” Amanda Nunes continued. “If you rush, Julianna, I’m gonna put your ass down. I’m telling you. Rush me, and I’m gonna put your ass down, My timing is on point.”

As well as a bantamweight title fight – a lightweight title-eliminator between former division champion, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush has also been rescheduled for the Rogers Arena event in Vancouver.