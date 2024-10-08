Is Amanda Nunes Teasing a Comeback? Sends Message to Dana White: ‘Call Me, Please’

Is Amanda Nunes headed back to the UFC?

That certainly appears to be the case after ‘The Lioness’ took to social media on Tuesday and sent a pretty clear message to the promotion’s CEO, Dana White.

Last year, ‘The Lioness’ laid down both her bantamweight and featherweight titles following a dominant decision victory over Irene Aldana at UFC 289. Since then, the 145-pound division has been sunset due to a lack of competition and the 135-pound weight class has seen Julianna Pena retake the throne following a controversial split decision win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

That same night, former two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison scored her second career win inside the Octagon, besting No. 2 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira in the main card opener.

Both of those happenings have seemingly reignited Nunes’ interest in fighting again.

Does Amanda Nunes go through Pena to get to Harrison?

In December 2021, Pena shocked the world with a second-round submission victory over Nunes at UFC 269 to kickstart her first bantamweight title reign. Unfortunately for ‘The Venezuelan Vixen,’ her run didn’t last long as ‘The Lioness’ retook the title seven months later in a most dominant fashion.

Since then, Pena has been trying to goad Nunes into a trilogy fight and it appears as though she may finally get her wish. Of course, Pena vs. Nunes 3 is not the fight that fans are clamoring for, but it’s the one they’ll likely get before finally seeing ‘The Lioness’ take on the two-time PFL champion.