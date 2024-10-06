After UFC 307 Win, Kayla Harrison Declares Plan to Bring Amanda Nunes Back, ‘Take Everything’ and Prove She’s the GOAT

After her impressive win at UFC 307, Kayla Harrison is looking to capture UFC gold and then bring Amanda Nunes out of retirement for one final showdown.

Kayla Harrison

Since making her UFC debut, Kayla Harrison has impressed international MMA fans by submitting former champion Holly Holm and then defeating the top-ranked Ketlen Vieira. At UFC 307, “The Venezuelan Vixen” Julianna Peña took back her UFC bantamweight crown. This will set up a future showdown between Harrison and Peña with UFC gold on the line. But afterward, the US-born Harrison wants Amanda Nunes.

After winning gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics for Judo with Team USA, she transitioned to mixed martial arts, Harrison made her professional debut in 2018. She was able to become a two-time PFL MMA world champion over consecutive years and now competes in the UFC.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 05: (R-L) Kayla Harrison battles Ketlen Vieira of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is a retired Brazilian mixed martial artist regarded as the greatest female fighter in the history of the sport. She began her professional MMA career in 2008 and quickly made a name for herself in the UFC. Nunes is notable for being the first woman to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously, having been the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and the Featherweight Champion.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Throughout her career, she achieved numerous accolades, including victories over prominent fighters like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Cris Cyborg. She announced her retirement from MMA in June 2023 after successfully defending her bantamweight title.

On a podcast ahead of UFC 307, Kayla Harrison explained the plan. She outlined:

“I’m about to get this belt [UFC women’s bantamweight championship]. I’m going to get another belt, lure Amanda [Nunes] out of retirement and I’m going to f*cking take everything that she’s ever worked for and then Henry [Cejudo] is going to owe me 100 anytime pushups. And he will no longer be the greatest combat of all time.” [Ht Sportskeeda]