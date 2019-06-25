Amanda Nunes: I Am The Women’s MMA GOAT

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes is undoubtably the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.

“The Lioness” currently reigns as the UFC’s women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. She will defend her 135-pound title at UFC 239 next month during International Fight Week against Holly Holm. Speaking at the UFC 239 media day this week, Nunes was asked about the MMA community dubbing her the greatest of all time in women’s MMA history (via MMA Junkie):

“A lot of people have been saying (it),” Nunes said. “All the things– everybody sends a message for me, a lot of letters at the gym. I have a bunch of letters that I have to send back to the fans. … Every time I sign them, I sit back.

“Everybody tells me now (I’m the greatest). I have to say I am, because people tell me, everybody tells me. I believe them and now I say I am. I deserve everything that I have in my life.”

In regards to whether or not she believes that she’s the women’s GOAT, Nunes believes she has certainly earned the moniker. It’s hard to deny her with victories over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Cris Cyborg on her record:

“I proved it. I’m the best – I proved it,” Nunes said. “I’ve been doing everything people like to see: knock people out, and submissions, and go in there to fight. Don’t run. Put (on) a show. I feel like the fans like that and they respect me for that. And I feel good – I feel happy when they tell me I’m the best. I’m too happy.”