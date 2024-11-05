Alleged Victim in Conor McGregor Assault Case Shares Her Story: ‘He Wasn’t Taking No for an Answer

ByCraig Pekios
A woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her at a Dublin hotel in 2018 has revealed some of the jaw-dropping details regarding what allegedly occurred that evening.

Nikita Ni Laimhin began seeking damages against the UFC star in 2021 after alleging that he assaulted her at the Beacon Hotel in Ireland three years prior. Both parties appeared in front of a High Court jury in Dublin on Tuesday to determine whether or not McGregor will be held liable.

Per a report from the Irish Mirror, Laimhin — who requested to be referred to as Nikita Hand — shared her side of what went down the night of the alleged assault and made it abundantly clear that she did not consent to any sort of sexual activity with McGregor.

“He was coming onto me,” Hand said. “He started to try kiss me, rubbing my face. I knew what he was looking for… ‘I don’t feel comfortable Conor’… I said no, I don’t feel comfortable. I know of Dee, I know her family… I didn’t want to have sex and I wasn’t there for anything like that. He just wasn’t taking no for an answer. He then pinned me onto the bed. Kept telling me to, ‘Relax, babe’… I remember putting my arms up against my chest. He just kept pushing his weight down on top of me” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Hand Says she though she ‘would be killed’ during alleged conor mcGregor assault

Hand claimed in her testimony that the mood had changed significantly once they were at the hotel and McGregor had allegedly told her to “suck on that” before the assault reportedly occurred.

“I remember [the] security guard over the window and another security guard closing the door between the two rooms. I remember panicking. Why is there three men in the room and I’m the only one in here? I also remember walking into the bedroom area and I remember walking the two rooms looking around and Conor was in the bathroom and he said something inappropriate to me. He told me to, ‘S*ck on that’.”

According to Court News Ireland, Hand said that she was left “weeping and shivering in pain” after the attack. She described it as “vicious and violent” and “thought she would be killed.”

Dr. Daniel Kane, an emergency room gynecologist who treated Hand at Rotunda Hospital shortly after the incident, said what he observed was “consistent with the outline of events as described by [Hand].”

Hand previously cited suffering psychological and emotional damage caused by the alleged rape and has been unable to work since May 2019, She is seeking damages of $1.79-$2.13 million for lost wages, a change of homes, and medical expenses.

McGregor and Hand are expected back in court on Wednesday and the civil trial is expected to last two weeks. Because it is a civil suit, McGregor is not expected to face any criminal charges.

Conor McGregor and his representatives have vehemently denied the allegations brought against him by Hand.

